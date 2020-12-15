SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some of us out there are organized and punctual enough to get their Christmas holiday gifts into the mail far before their delivery due dates, sure to leave ample enough time for their cared-for gifts to arrive to their loved ones on time. Others of us, aren't so inclined.
Holiday shipping deadlines 2020: Last day to mail packages for Christmas delivery
Luckily, Good Morning America put the country's largest shipping carriers to the test. Show producers mailed ABC News' consumer correspondent, Becky Worley, several gifts from New York City to her home in Oakland.
Shipping crunch drives shoppers into stores -- putting them at a higher COVID-19 risk, experts say
Due to the drastic increases in online shipping demands due to the coronavirus pandemic, delivery carriers have been stretched to their absolute limit, meaning those typical holiday delays will likely be even worse. Experts also point out that carriers' have been laser-focused in making sure the prompt delivery of new COVID-19 vaccine shipments remains their top priority during the winter months.
RELATED: Here's how Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrives at a hospital near you
Whether it's a new Playstation 5 for your young gamer, or a knit sweater for the adorable new granddaughter, click the video above to see who Good Morning America found as the fastest delivery carrier if you are in a last-minute pinch.
RELATED: Holiday trends to watch: Adult Play-Doh; stores that ship
Another pro tip to get maximum savings on your Christmas gift deliveries? B.Y.O.B. for bring your own box, since some shipping companies will charge you extra for it, depending on the size.
RELATED: San Francisco receives 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses, more on the way
Holiday shipping challenge: Which delivery carrier is best for your gifts to arrive on time?
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More