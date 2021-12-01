movies

'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay

WINNETKA, Ill. (KGO) -- The McCallister family has grown up well past their childhood days, but it seems they are still just as willing to leave their family home up to a group of strangers.

Airbnb has posted a listing, hosted by older brother Buzz McCallister, of the timeless Chicago-area home, exactly as it served in the 1990 Christmas classic, "Home Alone".

RELATED: 5 reasons we still love 'Home Alone' 25 years later



The home is available for four people to stay for one night only on Sunday, Dec. 12. You can bid on a chance to win the overnight stay for $25 (plus taxes and fees) starting on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. by clicking here.

The listing is part of a holiday promotion of the new Disney+ remake, "Home Sweet Home Alone".

RELATED: Watch the new trailer for 'Home Sweet Home Alone' on Disney+
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentairbnbmoviesentertainmentvacationholidaymovietravelchristmas
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
'Parasite' star Park So Dam diagnosed with thyroid cancer
Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood
'West Side Story,' 'Belfast' lead Critics Choice Awards field
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News