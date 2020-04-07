baking

How to decorate sugar cookies with Pretty Little Bakers owner Kellie Knezovich

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Learn how to decorate the perfect sugar cookie from the comfort of your shelter-in-place spot!

Professional cookier and owner of Pretty Little Bakers, Kellie Knezovich, shows you how it's done with this quick and easy decorating tutorial.

Here's what you'll need:

  • Plain Un-iced Sugar Cookies

  • Colorful Icing

  • Sprinkles

  • Piping Bags

  • Scissors

  • Toothpicks


Watch the video above and follow along as Kellie shares her expert tips, tricks, and hacks for creating treats that are almost too pretty to eat.

Want to recreate the exact designs you saw here? Kellie sells cookie-decorating boxes each filled with 12 sugar cookie shapes of your choosing, 4 bags of colorful icing, 3 different types of sprinkles, and more so your family can craft beautiful creations at home.

Order a DIY Cookie Decorating Kit from Pretty Little Bakers, and request ice cream cone and butterfly cookies. Plus, Pretty Little Bakers now ships nationwide, so everyone can receive a box full of treats! Click here for more information.
