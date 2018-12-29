HOME & GARDEN

PG&E bills going up in the new year

Get ready to pay more for your PG&E service. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Your PG&E bill will be going up in the new year.

RELATED: California bill passes PG&E fire liability on to customers

The company is increasing rates for gas and electricity customers by about $1 starting Tuesday.

Company officials say it's because of a jump in natural gas prices.

RELATED: PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage

Earlier this month PG&E requested a large rate increase by 2020.

The state public utilities commission is currently reviewing the proposal.

Find more stories on PG&E.
