PG&E bills going up in the new year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Your PG&E bill will be going up in the new year.
The company is increasing rates for gas and electricity customers by about $1 starting Tuesday.
Company officials say it's because of a jump in natural gas prices.
Earlier this month PG&E requested a large rate increase by 2020.
The state public utilities commission is currently reviewing the proposal.
