Homeless to be moved out of San Francisco emergency shelter hotels

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The City of San Francisco will reportedly begin moving more than 500 homeless people out of hotels Monday according to the city's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

So, where will they go? According to the San Francisco Chronicle, there's still no clear plan on where they will live.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces $200M in funding for Homekey project to help California's homeless

The report says several hotels are closing by the end of the year, so the city will need to gradually move people out because they have not allocated any funds towards keeping them open. San Francisco has received grants to buy up two hotels for permanent housing units, but the department said that it is pursuing other housing with local and Homekey funds.

Case managers will work with people who live in seven different hotels to figure out their options, such as a one-way ticket to anywhere in the country to live with friends or family.

Right now, there are more than 8,000 homeless people in the city, including about 2,400 currently living in the hotels. Some have waited for years to get a unit in the hotels.
