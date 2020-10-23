homeless

Gov. Newsom announces $200M in funding for Homekey project to help California's homeless

Gov. Gavin Newsom discuses California's efforts to help the homeless threatened by the coronavirus during a news conference near Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday an additional $200 million for California's Homekey project, which intends to combat the state's homeless crisis by giving cities and counties the tools to create more permanent housing.

Newsom toured new a housing facility in San Jose Friday, comprised of 307 units which were built in a matter of months, the governor said.

RELATED: Governor Newsom discusses homeless motels amid worsening pandemic during Pittsburg visit

The Homekey project followed the state's Roomkey program, which converted hotel and motel rooms into housing for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July, when Homekey was launched, the governor's office said it would allow counties and cities "to purchase and rehabilitate housing including hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings, and other types of innovative housing, and
convert them into permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness."

More than 22,200 Californians were served by Roomkey in just a matter of six months, Newsom said.

In July, the state rolled out the Homekey project with $600 million dedicated to the initiative.

Today's announcement brings to the project's budget to $800 million.

The housing site where Newsom was speaking Friday has 307 units that were created in a matter of four months, the governor said.

"This is about creating opportunities for people to transition," Newsom said.

During Friday's event the governor said homelessness and housing unaffordability were California's "preexisting conditions" prior to COVID-19.

"We see what's happening to this state," Newsom said.

In terms of tackling homelessness, the governor said the strategy needs to be individualized.

"This is about real people, real lives," he said.
