homeless

WATCH LIVE: 9 California mayors address homelessness fiscal cliff

9 CA mayors address homelessness fiscal cliff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Mayors of nine of California's biggest cities are addressing the "fiscal cliff" created by the expiration of effective state funding programs that have served 25,000 homeless Californians.

The mayors include Libby Schaaf from Oakland, Todd Gloria from San Diego, Sam Liccardo from San Jose, Jerry Dyer from Fresno, Darrell Steinberg from Sacramento, Karen Goh from Bakersfield, Kevin Lincoln from Stockton, Patricia Lock Dawson from Riverside and Vicente Sarmiento from Santa Ana.

They're holding a press conference starting at 10 a.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

