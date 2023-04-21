Juvenile taken into custody after loaded firearm seized at San Jose middle school, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Police Department says that units are currently at Hoover Middle School investigating a call of a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

The department said that a juvenile was taken into custody, and a loaded handgun was seized.

SJPD says no threats were made, and there is no ongoing threat to the school or surrounding area.

The investigation is ongoing.

