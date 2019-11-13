caught on video

Helicopter used to rescue injured horseback rider near Mt. Diablo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A horseback rider had to be rescued near Mount Diablo after a horse threw him.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office released video of the incident, it was taken late last month.

A helicopter had to be called in to hoist the man to safety.

He had some sort of leg injury and wasn't able to walk and an ambulance couldn't get to him.

The horse was fine and the rider is recovering.
