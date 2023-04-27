  • Watch Now

Check out this 'saxophone' house for sale on the Berkeley hillside

Thursday, April 27, 2023 12:27AM
Thursday, April 27, 2023
A Berkeley home that just hit the market is going viral for its unusual look. It's been dubbed the "saxophone" house.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Berkeley home that just hit the market is going viral for its unusual look.

It's been dubbed the "saxophone" house.

The listing says the home was built in 1996 for an amateur jazz player.

There are golden staircases, curved balconies with treble-clef railings and saxophone towers.

It has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a separate guest house.

The listing price is just under $2 million.

