A Berkeley home that just hit the market is going viral for its unusual look. It's been dubbed the "saxophone" house.

Check out this 'saxophone' house for sale on the Berkeley hillside

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Berkeley home that just hit the market is going viral for its unusual look.

It's been dubbed the "saxophone" house.

The listing says the home was built in 1996 for an amateur jazz player.

MORE: Here is some advice if you're trying to buy your first home in Bay Area

There are golden staircases, curved balconies with treble-clef railings and saxophone towers.

It has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a separate guest house.

The listing price is just under $2 million.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live