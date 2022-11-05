Hawaii travel booker pays Bay Area victims restitution, could avoid jail time

House of Aloha travel booker accused of taking money from Bay Area residents and not booking their trips paid restitution, and could avoid jail time.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A travel booker accused of taking money from dozens of Bay Area residents, and then not booking their vacations and destination weddings, paid more than $147,000 in restitution Friday and could avoid jail time.

Wendy Wong had until Friday to come up with the money after she pleaded guilty to two felony counts in August. A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Wong paid restitution "at the last minute."

The judge postponed her sentencing until December. The DA's Office says there were 48 victims and more than $200,000 lost in total for all victims, but not everyone requested restitution.

Wong's attorney told ABC7 News he had, "no statement at this time."

