Dramatic video captures couple running from RV, diving into ditchwater to shelter from Texas tornado

ORANGE, Texas -- A couple feels "blessed to be alive" after running from their RV and diving into a ditch to shelter from a tornado in Texas.

Video captured Tuesday shows the dramatic moments Zachary Peck-Chapman and his partner scramble out of their RV with their two dogs and jump into ditchwater at the Country Livin' RV Park in Orange, about 100 miles east of Houston.

On Tuesday, forecasters issued a rare tornado emergency for the Houston area as the storm system moved through the heavily populated area. Substantial damage was reported in cities east of Houston, but there were no reports of injuries.

Peck-Chapman said the tornado touched down a few hundred feet from their van, recounting this on Twitter as the "scariest moment of our [ lives ] ."

"We're still a bit shaken by it all. But we are very blessed to have each other & our home intact! It could have hit us straight on. We couldn't see it because of the wind and rain, but less than a quarter mile up the road homes/vehicles/trees/power lines/etc. were damaged," he wrote.

Peck-Chapman added that there was "only minor damage at the RV park, and the owners were out immediately to help move campers back on their blocks and reassure everyone that things would be OK!"

The storm on Wednesday was expected to bring damaging winds to parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, forecasters said. Winter weather advisories stretched from southern Missouri to Maine, with areas of New England expected to see 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) of snow, the National Weather Service said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.