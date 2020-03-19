Coronavirus

Surgeon General urges US citizens to donate blood to help during coronavirus crisis

Donating blood is one of the most effective ways Americans can help during the coronavirus crisis, the United States Surgeon General said.

Speaking during a White House coronavirus task force briefing Thursday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams urged healthy individuals, especially millennials and Gen Z, to visit their local blood centers.

"Donated blood is an essential part of caring for patients, and one donation can save up to three lives," Adams said.

Nearly 4,500 blood drives have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in 150,000 fewer blood donations, according to the American Red Cross.



Blood centers, however, will remain open, Adams said, even as many businesses are temporarily closing to promote social distancing, which slows the spread of the pandemic. Donating blood is still safe, he said, and blood centers are taking extra precautions, including spacing beds six feet apart, disinfecting surfaces and temperature checking staff.

RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?

"Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement, so give blood today," Adams said. "You'll feel good about it, and you'll be helping your country and your community during this crisis."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.blood donationscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News