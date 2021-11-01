Huma Abedin speaks out on Anthony Weiner scandal while promoting memoir on 'The View'

NEW YORK -- The ex-wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner appeared on "The View" to discuss her marriage and why she waited to write her new memoir.Huma Abedin, the former aide to Hillary Clinton, opened up in the interview and said she is taking control of her story with the release of her book. She didn't hold back about her time at the White House, on the campaign trail and on her marriage to Weiner."People were like why did you encourage him to run in 2013, I was trying to figure out how fix him, how to get our life back," Abedin said. "I thought he was an excellent public servant when he served in Congress and I thought he'd be a good mayor."It's been seven years since his bid to become NYC mayor, but on the eve of another mayoral election, we are hearing the name Anthony Weiner yet again.That's because his former wife, Abedin, has a book to sell."I do think if I had written this book in 2017 or 2018 when it would have been more newsy, I think it would have been an angrier and more bitter book because we had to go through that process," Abedin said. "I was severely traumatized."The memoir is called "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds."Abedin was on the "The View" on Monday morning to discuss the repeated sexting scandals that tanked Weiner's political career and ultimately ruined their marriage."In the moment, in 2011 when the first time the scandal broke, I was a newlywed," Abedin said. "I was deeply in love with my husband. I and was carrying his child."The first scandal, in 2011, ended Weiner's career in Congress when he admitted to sending sexually explicit messages on social media.It happened again in 2013 when he was running for NYC mayor.And then, he got caught again in 2016, but this time he sexted a 16-year-old girl, for which he served a 21-month federal sentence for a child pornography charge and is now a registered sex offender."I don't believe what I endured, is all that uncommon," Abedin said. "I think there are many women in the country and many people in the country that go through betrayal every single day that are living with somebody who has an addiction or a compulsion to do something they cannot control. And for me, that is the father of my child."The book doesn't answer all outstanding questions, like naming the senator involved in an unwanted kissing scandal in her 20s which many are now calling a sexual assault."He's not the story, he doesn't matter to me, this is my story," Abedin said.