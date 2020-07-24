Death investigation underway after human remains found in bag, San Bruno police say

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- A death investigation is underway in San Bruno after police say human remains were found in a construction bag on Tuesday.According to police, staff from the City of San Bruno Public Works Department responded to a request for clean-up in the area of Susan and Geoffrey Dr.When crews arrived on scene they found a large construction bag and noticed a foul order. They immediately contacted the police.Police say the officers on scene believed there were human remains inside and called the San Mateo County Coroner.On Thursday, an autopsy was conducted and the person was identified as a man. However, due to the condition of the remains, police say there is no additional information available at this time.This ongoing investigation is in the early stages and is being led by Detectives from the San Bruno Police Department in collaboration with the San Mateo County Coroner's Office and inspectors from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.Anyone with any information related to this case is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.