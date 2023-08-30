Hurricane Idalia tracker: Maps, live radar show storm's path, potential impact on Florida

MIAMI -- Hurricane Idalia has roared ashore in Florida, making landfall in the Big Bend region just before 8 a.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 hurricane. It has since been downgraded to a Category 2 storm.
Wind gusts have reached 85 mph.
Life-threatening storm surge is a major threat.
Storm surge is already flooding most of the coastal Tampa Bay area, where the surge could reach 6 feet.
The storm surge could hit 16 feet near Cedar Key and the Big Bend area and could reach 5 feet in the flood-vulnerable cities of Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.
Heavy rain -- up to 1 foot -- as well as flash flooding are expected from Georgia to the Carolinas.