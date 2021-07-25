1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Highway 4 in Concord, CHP says

HWY4 Freeway Shooting incident. This evening at 6:35pm, a freeway shooting occurred on Hwy4 w/b, just east of Port Chicago Hwy which resulted in the death of one person & injuries to another. Full press release details at; https://t.co/sqy9YLE4E3 pic.twitter.com/JarCArzKl4 — CHP Contra Costa (@CHP_ContraCosta) July 25, 2021

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting a highway shooting in Concord Saturday night that left one dead and another injured.Officials say the shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. on the westbound lanes of Highway 4 just east of Port Chicago Highway.One victim succumbed to their injuries. Another person was struck and suffered moderate injuries.After the shooting, officers say the victim's black Toyota crashed into a guard rail at the top of the Port Chicago offramp.It appears there are bullet holes in the driver's side door.The CHP shut down all westbound lanes of Highway 4 as officers gathered evidence.A suspect vehicle left the scene, but officers have not identified a vehicle or any potential suspects.CHP is asking anyone with information to call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707-917-4491.