Do hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir work against COVID-19? Here's what California health secretary says

When asked about hydroxychloroquine, Ghaly said, "Today it's becoming more clear that it really isn't a drug that is the first line or second line in treating COVID patients."
LATEST FROM NEWSOM: Gov. Newsom announces $52M investment to help Central California amid COVID-19 surge
Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, has been repeatedly touted by President Donald Trump as an effective treatment. His son, Donald Trump Jr., had his Twitter account suspended for tweeting a video about the drug that the social media site said violates its guidelines on misinformation.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says hydroxychloroquine is not effective in treating COVID-19.
"I go along with the FDA," said Dr. Anthony Fauci on Good Morning America Tuesday. "The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease."
MORE: Fauci pushes back against Trump tweets that advocate unproven COVID-19 cure, call health experts liars
"I would say now that it isn't an important tool in the treatment of COVID-19," Dr. Ghaly agreed.
On the other hand, remdesivir appears to be a somewhat effective therapeutic, Ghaly said, in reducing the length and severity of hospital stays. Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug.
He said the drug was being distributed to hospitals around the state and has had "some impact" on treating coronavirus. He said more California-specific data was still needed.
RELATED: Here's how COVID-19 learning pods work and what Bay Area schools say about them
As of Tuesday, there were 466,550 COVID-19 cases reported in the state. California has seen an average of about 9,000 new cases a day for the past two weeks.
The positivity rate, which shows what percent of people taking COVID-19 tests turn back a positive result, has been hovering at around 7% for weeks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
WATCH LIST: 37 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic