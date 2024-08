All I-280 lanes in SJ reopened after potential mental health crisis caused initial shutdown: CHP

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- I-280 was shut down Thursday morning in both directions due to a potential mental health crisis at the Meridian Avenue overpass, California Highway Patrol says.

Police say the individual was successfully taken into custody and all lanes have now been reopened.

Officers redirected traffic to Bascom Avenue and SR-17 while it worked to resolve the issue.