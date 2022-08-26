Man arrested for attempted murder in I-580 shooting that nearly missed East Bay couple

A man has been arrested in a June shooting on Interstate 580 in San Leandro that was captured on video, where a bullet flew past a couple.

California Highway Patrol arrested 24-year-old Julaan Faison on multiple charges including attempted murder. Faison was booked into Santa Rita Jail last week.

The shooting happened on June 15 near Grand Ave. in San Leandro.

Dashcam video shows the couple, Garrett Mason and fiancée Tina Do, reacting when a single bullet struck their front windshield. The bullet came through the front windshield and exited through the rear window, shattering glass.

They weren't seriously injured and had minor scratches.

Mason told ABC7 News back in July that a car in front of them was shooting back at another car, and they were stuck in the middle.

"Unfortunately we were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Also, luck at the right time," the couple told ABC7 News.

