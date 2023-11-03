Portions of I-680 southbound lanes closed for repairs in Pleasanton this weekend, Caltrans says

A portion of southbound I-680 in Pleasanton will be closed for three nights beginning Friday evening for pavement replacement, Caltrans said.

PLEASANTON, Calif. -- A portion of southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton will be closed for three consecutive nights beginning Friday evening for pavement replacement, Caltrans officials said.

The portion of southbound I-680 between the I-580/I-680 connector and state Highway 84 will be closed to motorists beginning 9 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans.

The full shutdown locations are:

I-580/I-680 connectors onto southbound I-680

southbound Saint Patrick Way on ramp onto southbound I-680

southbound Stoneridge Drive on ramp onto southbound I-680

southbound Bernal Avenue on ramp onto southbound I-680

southbound Sunol Boulevard on ramp onto southbound I-680

Travelers are advised to use the following detours:

Motorists driving west on I-80 in Vacaville and Fairfield will remain on I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 near the Benicia-Martinez Bridge can take I-780 west to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 in Concord can take state Highway 4 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 in Walnut Creek can take state Highway 24 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 in Danville take westbound I-580 to state Highway 238 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 in Danville take eastbound I-580 to state Highway 84 to southbound I-680.

Motorists on westbound I-580 coming from Tracy can exit onto southbound state Highway 84 and get back on southbound I-680 just south of Calaveras Road near Sunol.

Motorists on westbound Sunol Boulevard can only take northbound I-680. (Access to southbound I-680 is restricted in Pleasanton City and Sunol City).

Motorists on southbound Foothill can only turn left onto Castlewood Drive and only turn left again onto Pleasanton Sunol Road to northbound I-680.

Meanwhile, northbound lanes of I-680 will remain open and will not be affected by the closure, according to Caltrans.

Crews will replace deteriorated lanes with new pavement during the closure, said Caltrans, which added that in case of rain or unanticipated developments, the shutdowns will be rescheduled and motorists will be notified.

