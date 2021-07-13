ice cream

Mac and cheese ice cream? Kraft, Van Leeuwen debuts ultimate summer comfort treat

Imagine two of America's favorite comfort foods as one frozen treat.

Kraft is unveiling a limited-edition macaroni & cheese flavored ice cream this summer.

The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen ice cream to produce the mash up.

The ice cream is made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes, according to a Kraft news release.

The Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream will be available online for orders on Van Leeuwen's website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday, while supplies last.

It's all available at Van Leeuwen stores across the country in New York City, Los Angeles and Houston.
