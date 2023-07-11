The Lower Merion High students banded together to save a local ice cream shop and created Narberth Scoops pop-up shop for the summer.

Group of teens keep spirit of beloved shuttered ice cream shop alive with popup in same location

NARBERTH, Pa. -- At Narberth Scoops, 15 local teens are learning how to run a business for the summer.

The group of friends from Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania banded together when they learned their neighborhood ice cream shop would be closing to make way for apartments.

They got together to write up a business plan, sign the lease, and more - and now they own the business for the season.

They formed committees to handle all aspects of keeping the enterprise afloat, from inventory to scheduling.

They serve Bassett's ice cream exclusively and are open daily for fresh dips of cones, cups, sundaes and floats.

Narberth Scoops | Instagram

236 Haverford Avenue, Narberth, PA 19072

open daily 12pm-9pm