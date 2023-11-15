Iceland Evacuations: Expert from USGS shares why so many volcanoes are erupting around the world

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Iceland is bracing for a possible volcanic eruption, forcing thousands to evacuate in a panic.
Since late October, tens of thousands of earthquakes have been reported in the southwestern part of the country, causing fissures and craters to form in the Earth, some seeping steam.
Officials say the increased seismic activity indicates a "significant likelihood" of a volcanic eruption in the coming days.
But that's not the only volcano capturing headlines this week. Plumes of smoke were also spotted in Japan and Russia.
In fact, 19 volcanoes are erupting at the same time.
But it left us wondering, is this normal?
Andy Calvert, scientist in charge of the USGS California Volcano Observatory, joined ABC7 News' "Getting Answers" to give us some insight into this phenomenon.
