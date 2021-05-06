Education

Identical twins earn $24 million in college scholarship offers

EMBED <>More Videos

Identical twins in Louisiana earn $24M in scholarship money

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A pair of identical twins received a total of $24 million in scholarship offers from more than 200 colleges and universities -- and counting.

Denisha and Destiny Caldwell, students at Scotlandville Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were able to attract schools from around the world through their four years of hard work and nearly 2,000 hours of community service.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic shifting them to online learning, they refused to slow down.

"We started off competing against each other, and now we compete with each other," Destiny told WBRZ-TV.

SEE ALSO: West Philly teen receives over $1 million in scholarships after applying to 20 schools
EMBED More News Videos

A 17-year-old from West Philadelphia has racked up over $1 million in scholarships after applying to more than a dozen colleges.



Despite the plethora of options, the duo decided to stick together, choosing to enroll at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The sisters said they plan to major in math and science so they can pursue careers in the medical field.

With their high school journey behind them, Denisha and Destiny said they hope their story will inspire more students to push themselves.

"Strive to be the best that you can be, the best version of yourself. Do not let the negativity get to you," Denisha said.

In the meantime, they said they don't care who becomes their school's valedictorian and who ranks as salutatorian -- as long as both are at the top of their class.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlouisianatwinsscholarshipuclacollege
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News