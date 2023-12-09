A holiday tradition came home to New York City Friday night.

Biggest music artists take stage for 'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour' in New York

The biggest music stars of the year shared the stage at Madison Square Garden for the 'iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2023' presented by Capitol One.

The first-ever Jingle Ball was a one-time concert cobbled together by the radio station Z100 back in 1996.

Now it's an annual tour where only singers who top the charts get an invite.

"Not only is it the biggest holiday event of the year, but to get here, you have to have a hit song in the year," said John Sykes, President of iHeart Media. "So these artists fought and struggled all year long to get to the top."

This year's tour includes a performance by Cher, in addition to performances from this year's biggest artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj and SZA.

The tour has already made stops in Tampa, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit and New York, and will also hit Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale/Miami.

You can watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour on ABC on Thursday, December 21 at 8 p.m. ET, and on Hulu the next day.

ABC and Hulu are both owned by our parent company Walt Disney.