IKEA San Francisco's grand opening announced, and it's soon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We now know when the new IKEA will open in downtown San Francisco, and it's soon.

It'll open its doors on Aug. 23.

The store is on Market and 5th Streets near the Powell Street BART station.

The store's opening comes amid a flurry of retailers leaving downtown San Francisco.

Mayor London breed posted on social media: "The arrival of IKEA is great news for the City's economic recovery that will bring local jobs and excitement to the Union Square area."

IKEA also has locations in Emeryville and East Palo Alto.

