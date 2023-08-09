  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

IKEA San Francisco's grand opening announced, and it's soon

KGO logo
Wednesday, August 9, 2023 7:01PM
IKEA SF's grand opening is announced, and it's soon
EMBED <>More Videos

We now know when the new IKEA will open in downtown San Francisco, and it's soon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We now know when the new IKEA will open in downtown San Francisco, and it's soon.

It'll open its doors on Aug. 23.

The store is on Market and 5th Streets near the Powell Street BART station.

RELATED: IKEA to open store in downtown San Francisco this month, defying retail exodus

The store's opening comes amid a flurry of retailers leaving downtown San Francisco.

Mayor London breed posted on social media: "The arrival of IKEA is great news for the City's economic recovery that will bring local jobs and excitement to the Union Square area."

IKEA also has locations in Emeryville and East Palo Alto.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW