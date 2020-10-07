food

San Francisco based Ike's introduces sandwich named after ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ike Shedhadeh of Ike's Love and Sandwiches spoke with ABC7 about his menu addition. The "Dan Ashley" sandwich has turkey, Godfather sauce, lettuce, provolone cheese, pepperoncini.

"You know I'm a big sandwich guy and you asked me what my particular favorite sandwich was, and you told me that you wanted to name one after me, for which I'm so honored," Dan said to Ike.

It is available on the $7 Tuesdays menu, as sandwich number 777 in honor of ABC7.

"He said he wanted a turkey sandwich and we wanted to put an Ike's spin on there, so instead of a basic turkey, we added the Ike's Godfather Sauce in there and it gives it a distinct flavor that you can't get at any other sandwich shop out there," Ike explained.

The "Dan Ashley" is available at the nearly 50 Bay Area restaurants, and there are 80 stores nationwide.

"Spreading love and sandwiches where ever we go" is Ike's Sandwiches slogan.

ABC7's Four at 4 featured a taste test of the menu item. The anchors tasted Dan's namesake and talked to Ike about the decision.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscobusinessfoodrestaurantcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
This general store's BBQ is legendary!
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
Radish seeds, meats and cheeses launched to space station
Culinary Center cooks up healthy meals for Brownsville Community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter dies after training incident, SFFD says
Chances of rain in Bay Area forecast are drying up
Trump casts his infection as 'blessing' in fight against COVID-19
Gov. Newsom's staff member tests positive for COVID-19
CA will dedicate 30% of land to conservation, Newsom announces
Pandemic likely to dominate VP debate tonight between Pence, Harris
Coronavirus updates: 300K-400K Americans could die, Fauci says
Show More
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Flu vs. COVID-19: Here are the main differences
More TOP STORIES News