San Francisco based Ike's introduces sandwich named after ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ike Shedhadeh of Ike's Love and Sandwiches spoke with ABC7 about his menu addition. The "Dan Ashley" sandwich has turkey, Godfather sauce, lettuce, provolone cheese, pepperoncini."You know I'm a big sandwich guy and you asked me what my particular favorite sandwich was, and you told me that you wanted to name one after me, for which I'm so honored," Dan said to Ike.It is available on the $7 Tuesdays menu, as sandwich number 777 in honor of ABC7."He said he wanted a turkey sandwich and we wanted to put an Ike's spin on there, so instead of a basic turkey, we added the Ike's Godfather Sauce in there and it gives it a distinct flavor that you can't get at any other sandwich shop out there," Ike explained.The "Dan Ashley" is available at the nearly 50 Bay Area restaurants, and there are 80 stores nationwide."Spreading love and sandwiches where ever we go" is Ike's Sandwiches slogan.ABC7's Four at 4 featured a taste test of the menu item. The anchors tasted Dan's namesake and talked to Ike about the decision.