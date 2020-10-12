Society

Alcatraz Island sunrise ceremony held over radio on Indigenous Peoples' Day

SKY7 is over Alcatraz Island on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An annual pre-dawn tradition on Alcatraz Island for Indigenous Peoples' Day took place over the radio Monday morning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Indigenous Peoples' Sunrise Ceremonies" have happened every year on the rock since 1975.

They commemorate the 1969 Alcatraz-Red Power Movement, when Native American activists occupied the former federal penitentiary for 19 months.

RELATED: Christopher Columbus statue removed at Coit Tower in San Francisco

Monday morning's sunrise ceremonies also highlighted all the previous pandemics indigenous nations have survived.

Several Bay Area cities recognize Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day, recognizing Native Americans who were already here when Christopher Columbus arrived in 1492.

Berkeley is thought to be the first city in California to adopt Indigenous Peoples' Day in 1992.

In San Francisco, Columbus Day weekend is not celebrated, instead it is "Italian Heritage Day."

Last year, the Christopher Columbus statue near Coit Tower in San Francisco was vandalized. Red paint covered the face of the controversial colonist, while the base of the statue had graffiti that read, "Destroy all monuments of genocide and kill all colonizers." The statue was removed this June.
