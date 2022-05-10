Man charged for running international fencing operation out of SF boba shop, DA says

Officials say Quoc Le was arrested during "Operation Bulldog" and about 1,000 stolen electronic devices were recovered from that shop.
This is a third of the evidence recovered from the operation/boba shop, per @SFDAOffice— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) May 10, 2022
(The investigators here say they are hoping to try to return some of the items to their owners) pic.twitter.com/sFq9fw7Y31
The district attorney's office says this discovery stemmed from its broader auto-burglary operation "Auto Pilot" which has been going on for over a year now. The operation tracks items taken from "bait cars."
