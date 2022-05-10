Man charged for running international fencing operation out of SF boba shop, DA says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of running fencing operation out of SF boba shop: DA

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced on Tuesday a major bust in an international fencing operation that was allegedly being run out of a boba shop in the city.

Officials say Quoc Le was arrested during "Operation Bulldog" and about 1,000 stolen electronic devices were recovered from that shop.



The district attorney's office says this discovery stemmed from its broader auto-burglary operation "Auto Pilot" which has been going on for over a year now. The operation tracks items taken from "bait cars."

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Fencing operation video shows what happens after car break-ins
EMBED More News Videos

We're getting a firsthand look at a fencing operation for stolen goods, showing what happens after all car break-ins we've seen across the Bay Area.



 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocrimeburglarybreak inrobberylondon breed
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Santa Clara Co. seeing uptick in COVID cases, transmission rate
Lawmakers call for Sonoma State president to resign amid scandal
What we know about Vicky White, prison guard who escaped with inmate
Convicted SF serial burglar gets 'lenient plea deal,' court docs show
Why some get COVID even after being vaccinated, double-boosted
Biden goes on the defensive over inflation, gas prices
Show More
Mike Tyson won't face charges after video shows him punching man
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Bahamas calls on US labs to help solve deaths of 3 tourists
Escaped inmate, prison guard planned to get in shootout with police
More TOP STORIES News