Ingredients:

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. (whiskey)



6 parts hot coffee



2 cubes of brown sugar





Lightly whipped cream

Tools:

Irish coffee glasses



Shaker



Spoon





French press or something to hold coffee



Glass carafe

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- St. Patrick's Day is Thursday, and whether it's the top of the mornin' or bottom of the mornin,' it's never too early to make an Irish coffee.Irish mixologist Gillian Murphy joined ABC7@7 to show us how it's done.If you want to try this at home for St. Patrick's Day, you can find the recipe below: