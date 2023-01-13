  • Watch Now

The IRS extends tax filing date for Californians affected by storms

Tax season begins with opening day on January 23 with the deadline to file extended to May 15.

ByMarc Anthony Lopez via KFSN logo
Friday, January 13, 2023 1:33AM
The IRS says Californians affected by severe storms, flooding and mudslides will get more time to file this year's taxes.

The agency has announced that tax returns will be accepted starting January 23.. For most Americans, the deadline to submit your taxes is April 18, but for those in disaster areas, it will be extended to May 15.

The disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Monday allows the IRS to postpone deadlines for taxpayers who live in affected areas.

Residents may also be to claim disaster-related causality losses on their federal income tax return.

Farmers who forgo making estimated tax payments will now have until May 15 to file their 2022 return and pay any tax due.

The extended deadline also applies to the quarterly estimated tax payments, normally due on January 17 and April 18. This means that individual taxpayers can skip making the fourth quarter estimated tax payment, normally due January 17 and instead include it with the 2022 return they file, on or before May 15.

As of January 11, 2023, the following counties listed by the IRS qualify for tax relief:

  • Alameda
  • Colusa
  • Contra Costa
  • El Dorado
  • Fresno
  • Glenn
  • Humboldt
  • Kings
  • Lake
  • Los Angeles
  • Madera
  • Marin
  • Mariposa
  • Mendocino
  • Merced
  • Mono
  • Monterey
  • Napa
  • Orange
  • Placer
  • Riverside
  • Sacramento
  • San Benito
  • San Bernandino
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco
  • San Joaquin
  • San Luis Obispo
  • San Mateo
  • Santa Barabra
  • Santa Clara
  • Santa Cruz
  • Solano
  • Stanislaus
  • Sutter
  • Tehama
  • Tulare
  • Ventura
  • Yolo
  • Yuba

    • For full details on the extended deadline click here.

