SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dr. Lucy Jones, scientist and seismologist, has no doubt climate change is real and is causing severe issues for our planet.
"We are getting warmer because of human activity," she told ABC7's Kristen Sze on our 3 p.m. show 'Getting Answers.'
"Climate change we can't solve alone, but we can solve together," said Dr. Lucy. "It was predicted many decades ago that warming would increase and we are seeing the results now."
Dr. Lucy says every ecosystem around the world is experiencing different climates they are not evolved for and it is affecting the earth in a variety of different ways.
To help people understand the science behind the data, Dr. Lucy composed music to show how radically and quickly we are increasing temperatures.
Expert discusses what science shows about climate change, denounces Trump's claims it will 'get cooler'
