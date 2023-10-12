A young man who was at a music festival in Israel when Hamas militants launched their attack arrived safely in Los Angeles and reunited with his family.

Israel music festival survivor reunited with parents in US: 'I really fought for my life'

LOS ANGELES -- A young man who was at a music festival in Israel when Hamas militants launched their attack arrived safely in Los Angeles Wednesday and reunited with his family.

Roei Burshtein was at the festival having a good time with his cousins, when things suddenly changed.

"Crazy... crazy. I really fought for my life."

"We saw stuff... it wasn't normal. We saw people get hurt and get shot. I don't have any words... I'm a little bit shocked right now, but still happy to be here," he told Eyewitness News.

Like many, Burshtein had to run away when chaos broke out at the festival, leaving everything behind. Video he captured shows people in a confused and exhausted state as they tried to get away.

Israeli survivor recounts terror at music festival where Hamas militants killed at least 260

He was on the phone with his father when the attack started and then all communication was cut off. They were reunited at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday.

"I was on the line with him and then the phone hung up... no signal. I didn't know where he was for like eight hours... I believed the worst happened," said Yuval Burshtein.

Roei says he's still in shock and a bit confused about everything. But he is thankful to be safe in Los Angeles.

"It's not only him. We have six family members and they went to this party and thank God, we got them all... home," his father said.

After his traumatic experience, Roei says he will return to Israel to rebuild. He says he feels it's home and that's where he wants to live.

Earlier this week, the staggering toll of the festival was becoming clear, as Israel's rescue service Zaka said paramedics had recovered at least 260 bodies. Festival organizers said they were helping Israeli security forces locate attendees who were still missing. The death toll could rise as teams continue to clear the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.