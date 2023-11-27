The latest hostage release by Hamas brought relief and happiness from Jewish leaders in the Bay Area.

Relief in Bay Area after more hostages released by Hamas during temporary cease-fire

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Here in the Bay Area, the latest hostage release by Hamas brought relief and happiness from Jewish leaders. There's some cautious optimism for a lasting cease-fire in the region.

Rabbi Dovid Bush blew the shofar to start a pre-Hanukkah fun-run in Petaluma, the race happening just hours after the release of more hostages held by the militant group Hamas, including 4-year-old Israeli-American Abigail Mor Edan.

We are so thankful and grateful that they are our safely, at the same time we're certainly not satisfied or content with the release of hostages until everyone is home safe and sound," said Rabbi Bush from Chabad of Petaluma.

"I thought, let's come out and give them as much support for hostages being freed and for this conflict to end," said Sydney Ortiz from Petaluma.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Bay Area praised diplomatic channels which helped negotiate the release.

"This time around, to see an American being returned, it's our deep gratitude to the President and Secretary of State for making sure this round of hostage release happen," said Tyler Gregory, JCRC Bay Area, CEO.

South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna met with little Abigail's family members, before her release.

"It was heartbreaking, her aunt was in my office, she was not focused on the brutal murder of her family, she was focused on abigail, getting her out," said Khanna.

Khanna supports a lasting cease-fire in the region.

"We need more of the hostages to be released, we've seen now it's working, second, there's still Americans in Gaza," Khanna added.

"We all want an end to violence as soon as possible, I think the concern is and the President said, we can't trust Hamas as a terrorist organization, what we can trust is that they respond to pressure," said Gregory.

Back in Petaluma, Rabbi Bush was sending his wishes for the Hanakkah season.

"More than ever, it's important for us to come out and be with each other, light a menorah to send a message of light over darkness," said Bush.

