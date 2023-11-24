  • Watch Now

Pro-Palestinian protesters flood Valley Fair Mall in South Bay on Black Friday

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Saturday, November 25, 2023 12:06AM
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters demanding a cease-fire in Gaza flooded Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara on Black Friday.

RELATED: 24 hostages released from Gaza, 39 Palestinian prisoners swapped after temporary ceasefire deal

This is a split image of protesters inside Valley Fair Mall in San Jose, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
This is a split image of protesters inside Valley Fair Mall in San Jose, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

This protest comes as a brief pause to the violence in Gaza takes effect while hostages are exchanged.

Video on X shows protesters chanting inside the mall.

San Jose police are aware and monitoring the protest. No issues have been reported and protesters have since dispersed on their own, the agency said.

