Pro-Palestinian protesters flood Valley Fair Mall in South Bay on Black Friday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters demanding a cease-fire in Gaza flooded Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara on Black Friday.

RELATED: 24 hostages released from Gaza, 39 Palestinian prisoners swapped after temporary ceasefire deal

This is a split image of protesters inside Valley Fair Mall in San Jose, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

This protest comes as a brief pause to the violence in Gaza takes effect while hostages are exchanged.

Video on X shows protesters chanting inside the mall.

San Jose police are aware and monitoring the protest. No issues have been reported and protesters have since dispersed on their own, the agency said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live