Israel-Hamas war: Hundreds in Jewish community rally in San Francisco for return of hostages

Hundreds gathered in San Francisco on Sunday, demanding the safe return of the more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas.

"Israel has the right to exist."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area Jewish community banded together in solidarity with the people of Israel on Sunday.

"I want to show my support for Israel against the atrocities committed against her," said Karyn Fried.

"Bring them home," people chanted.

"This is my cousin's wife, Kiri. She's a hostage. This is her daughter, Noga. My second cousin, she's a hostage," said Pacifica resident Oren Rubinstein, who was holding up photos of his missing family members.

"Israel must restore the confidence of its citizens for its security so that Hamas cannot repeat the atrocities of Oct. 7," said Ty Gregory.

Gregory is the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council. He points to concerning numbers from the Anti-Defamation League.

"We have seen, according to the ADL reporting, a 400% rise in anti-Semitism since this conflict began," Gregory said.

"I think we have to be here to support because it's not only anti-Israel. It's anti-Semitism, and I feel more afraid in my life than I ever have before," said Bonnie Wallsh.

"I'm here today in complete solidarity with the people of Israel. And with the Jewish community worldwide," said State Senator Scott Wiener, who took to the stage on Sunday.

Wiener is also co-chair of the Legislative Jewish Caucus.

"We need to be crystal clear. Israel has a right to exist," he said.

"I felt this very important to show my teens that, 'Keep your Yamaka on. Keep your star out. Keep wearing your bracelets. And be an open Jew. Be an open, proud supporter of our homeland,'" said Oakland resident Elizer Cohn.

