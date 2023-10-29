Hwy 101 reopens in SF after being closed due to protestors rallying for cease-fire, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- CHP has reopened several lanes in SF that were closed off due to protestors who are calling for a cease-fire on the Gaza Strip amid Israel-Hamas war Saturday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol says it had closed off about a 1/4 mile of north and southbound lanes of Highway 101 due to protesters on the freeway. CHP said protestors got on the freeway at Market and Octavia Streets. Lanes are blocked to South Van Ness Avenue.

The lanes have since reopened.

