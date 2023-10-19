1,500 Bay Area students walkout, calling for ceasefire in the Middle East

Hundreds of Bay Area students joined a nationwide walkout Wednesday calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

"We just felt like it was time to show everyone we are students and we are young, but we also have opinions and those matter," said Deena Abdellaoui, an 11th Grade Student Galileo High School.

From Berkeley to San Francisco, organizers say 1,500 students took to the streets.

"They have been seeing horrific images on the TV of people getting killed, a million people being displaced in Palestine," said Nour Bouhassoun, Youth Coordinator, Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

Tara Campbell: "How does it feel to be walking with so many of your fellow students today?"

Yousra Chouadra, Galileo High School student: "It feels powerful and it feels like my voice is actually heard and a lot of times it hasn't been.

Meanwhile, on the stairs of San Francisco City Hall, there were more calls for peace.

"As a daughter of an Israeli, as a Jewish woman, as a human being, I say stop the madness- stop the killing," said Supervisor Hillary Ronen. "Leaders of the world must come together to negotiate a meaningful peace and lasting solutions so that people on all sides can live with freedom and safety."

"We call for an immediate cease-fire," said Dr. Manal Elkarra, from the podium. "We call for the opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow aid, and medical equipment to enter Gaza.

And back at Galileo Highschool the chanting continued. "You just need to be human to feel that these people are being killed," Chouradra.

