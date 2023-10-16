Several hundred people rallied at San Francisco Civic Center to show their support for Israel in the midst of the conflict.

Bay Area Jewish community ties ribbons, rallies for Israel as war in Middle East continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds came out to support the people of Israel for a rally in San Francisco Sunday and on the Peninsula, Stanford students tied ribbons to combat some recent hate messages on the conflict.

"We want our children back," the group chanted.

The activists condemned the actions of Hamas pleaded for the safe return of kidnapped families and children.

Dana Hellman held up a poster of a missing child.

"What's going to happen to this kid? He's four, how will he hold on in Hamas captivity? I don't know, we need to bring our people home," Hellman said.

Shanie Roth attends college in Tel Aviv, where her grandparents live.

"They spend the day in bomb shelters, my grandfather is in the hospital, elderly people are suffering because of this," Roth said.

"Jewish and Israeli students have been struggling for the past week," said Rabbi Jessica Kirschner.

Hillel at Stanford Rabbi Jessica Kirschner says it's why students tied blue ribbons around campus Sunday.

She says it's a response to anti-Israeli messages written in chalk and on banners this week.

"When there was silence at the beginning from high levels of the University. The noise that filled it was frightening and alienating. I think our students are trying to put out a different message," Kirschner said.

They were in the week students from Hillel held a vigil and lit candles to pray for Israel.

