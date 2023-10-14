Bay Area Shabbat services focus on peace during Israel and Hamas war

A Bay Area synagogue dedicated Sabbath services to Israelis overseas as people locally are rallying for the violence in Israel to stop.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People in the Bay Area rallied for the violence in Israel to stop as demonstrations supporting Israel and Palestine broke out in different parts of the Bay Area on Friday.

A Bay Area synagogue dedicated Sabbath services to Israelis overseas.

Rabbi Moshe Lenger lighted candles with two children as sundown approached Friday evening. The candle-lighting holds a greater significance during this weeks Shabbat service.

MORE: War in Israel causes worry for Bay Area companies with employees stationed to work overseas

"You fight hate with light," the Rabbi said. "And with unbounded love. That is what is going to bring redemption to the world."

The congregation at Keneseth Israel Chabad gather with heavy hearts as they prey for Jewish lives impacted by the conflict overseas.

MORE: Americans hoping to leave Israel with help from US must agree to repay government before departure

"It is devastating, but we have to show terrorism and evil that they're not going to stop us," Rabbi Lenger said. "They're not going to stop us from prayer. They're not going to stop us from our day to day life."

Friday marks nearly one week since Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel. Israel responded by declaring war on Hamas. Rabbi Lenger says the most important thing Jewish people can do now is to come together to show strength.

"This night is about unplugging and being with each other," he said. "When we spread light, positive light, that is what is going to fight darkness."

MORE: SF rallies call for peace, resolution to be reached in Israel-Hamas War

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live