LIVE: San Francisco rally calls for return of Israelis captured by Hamas

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tensions are increasing in the Middle East as major cities are preparing for a day of protest and possible violence in the U.S.

Amid a call from Hamas to all supporters to hold a global "Day of Rage," the Department of Homeland Security says there is no "specific or credible" threat to the U.S. homeland. However, the Capitol and U.S. cities are preparing out of an abundance of caution.

San Francisco police say they are on high alert. California's Homeland Security Advisor says they've been in touch with faith leaders and communities across the state.

Meanwhile, a rally underway at San Francisco's Civic Center is calling or the safe return of Israelis captured by Hamas. There will be praying, singing, and speakers.

Among the hundreds gathered, ABC7 News reporter Tara Campbell says we're told that many are staying away out of fear of an attack.

