Jamie Foxx gives update after health scare: 'Feeling blessed'

Actor Jamie Foxx is recovering from what his family calls a "medical complication".

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence since he experienced a health scare last month due to an undisclosed "medical complication."

The Oscar-winning actor, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Foxx's eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, reacted to her father's social media update, sharing it to her Instagram Story and writing, "Thanks for the love!"

In a now-deleted statement from mid-April, she said her father was "already on his way to recovery" thanks to "quick action and care." She mentioned a "medical complication" but gave no additional information.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," Corinne Foxx said. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

The actor had been shooting his upcoming film "Back in Action," which co-stars Cameron Diaz, prior to his health scare.