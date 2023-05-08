Jamie Foxx update: How the actor is doing during hospitalization

NEW YORK -- Monday morning, people close to actor Jamie Foxx gave an update on his mysterious hospitalization, "Good Morning America" reported.

A source told People magazine they were told the "Ray" star, who is recovering in a hospital from an undisclosed medical emergency last month, "is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now."

That person also said " [ doctors ] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be OK before allowing him to" be discharged. The Oscar winner has been advised to "keep his stress level down" once he leaves the hospital.

"Sources do tell People that they want to make sure that he is perfectly stable when they do eventually release him," said Nigel Smith, a senior news editor at People. "But unfortunately, we still don't know exactly when that will be."

This update came just days after a message was posted on Foxx's Instagram account, saying "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Before being hospitalized, the 55-year-old was most recently seen filming in Atlanta with costar Cameron Diaz on the set of Netflix's upcoming film "Back in Action."

The Foxx insider told People "what happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital," but adding, "the hospital is the last place Jamie wants to be."

"He has a lot of projects going on," the source said. "He gets things done; he is focused and astute."

"We've heard from some friends in his inner circle that he is recovering well, and they all do hope for the best, and they do think that he will come out of this sooner rather than later," Smith said.