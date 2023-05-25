Murder charges have been dismissed against one of three defendants accused of killing 1-year-old Jasper Wu during a gun battle on I-880 in Oakland.

Murder charges dismissed against 1 defendant in shooting death of toddler on I-880 in Oakland

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- There was a major ruling Wednesday in the Jasper Wu case after a preliminary hearing that took 13 days.

EXCLUSIVE: Jasper Wu's family voices concerns over murder suspects' possible shorter sentences

Murder charges have been dismissed against one of three defendants accused of killing the 1-year-old in November 2021 during a rolling gun battle on Interstate 880 in Oakland.

Annie Beles, defense attorney for 28-year-old Johnny Jackson of Richmond, told the I-Team, "We are so pleased that Judge Patton made the correct legal ruling that Johnny Jackson was not the cause of the child's death. Mr. Jackson was a victim of an unprovoked ambush not a perpetrator. All the facts supported Jackson shooting a gun in self-defense."

RELATED: Jasper Wu case timeline: A 13-month investigation into Oakland freeway shooting death of toddler

Beles also explained that Jackson fired his gun away from the direction of the Wu family's vehicle. Jackson is still being held on felony gun charges.

The judge also ruled there is enough evidence to tie 22-year-old Trevor Green of Richmond and 24-year-old Ivory Bivins of Vallejo to the death of Jasper Wu, and that both men should be tried on murder and gang charges.

VIDEO: EXCLUSIVE: Jasper Wu's family, friend speak about arrests made in 23-month-old's murder

DOWNLOAD NOW: Get the new ABC7 Bay Area mobile app

Take a look at more stories by the ABC7 News I-Team.