Georgia teen and instructor both die in skydiving accident

THOMASTON, Ga. -- A Georgia teen's first skydive ended in tragedy.

Jeanna Triplicata, 18, and her instructor -- 35-year-old Nick Esposito -- both died in an accident on Sunday.

They were performing a tandem jump in Thomaston, Georgia.

The sheriff's office said the primary parachute didn't open and the emergency chute was not completely deployed.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

16-year-old left with 40 puncture wounds after fighting off shark at North Carolina beach

Triplicata was celebrating graduating from high school.

Her parents and siblings were at the sight of the dive when the accident happened.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaskydiverteen killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
WATCH TODAY: SF mayor to give update on new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus updates: Napa Valley Unified approves online start to school year
Coronavirus: Customers concerned over behavior at SJ nightclub
Civil rights veteran who worked with MLK dead at 95
64% of Americans distrust Trump on COVID-19, ABC News poll shows
Show More
WATCH SATURDAY: Chefs, food banks join ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive
Suspect in custody in NY tech guru's decapitation
Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire
Student athletes at UC Berkeley test positive for COVID-19
2 of the largest Bay Area school districts agree on distance learning in fall
More TOP STORIES News