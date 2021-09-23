missing person

Missing Illinois student Jelani Day's body was found in the river nearly 3 weeks ago, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Remains found in Illinois River ID'd as Jelani Day

BLOOMINGTON, Illinois -- The body of missing 25-year-old Jelani Day has been found and identified, officials in Illinois said Thursday.

The Illinois State University graduate student was reported missing on Aug. 25 after he didn't show up to class for several days.

Officials said the body of a man was found on Sept. 4.

On Thursday, the county's coroner positively identified that body as Day using DNA testing and comparison. The cause of death is currently unknown, pending further investigation and toxicology testing.

According to officials, Day's family last spoke with him on Aug. 23. He was last seen on campus on Aug. 24.

Officials said his car was found Aug. 26 in Peru, Illinois, which is about one hour away from his campus.

Investigators with Peru police said when they found Day's car searches were conducted, but he was not found.

On Sept. 4, another search recovered male remains floating near the south bank of the Illinois River.

"I shouldn't have to beg. I shouldn't have to plead. I shouldn't have to feel that there is a racial disparity," his mother, Carmen Bolden Day, told Good Morning America. "I shouldn't have to feel anything like that. I want these people that have these resources to realize this this could happen to them."

RELATED: Gabby Petito captured headlines when she went missing; do people of color get the same treatment?

Day was a Masters student at Illinois State University studying speech pathology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoismissing manu.s. & worldmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Anthropologist
FBI Jimmy Hoffa: Investigators look into NJ landfill for remains
Mother of missing teen found in NYC charged with endangerment
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News