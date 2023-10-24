Jenna Ellis becomes 4th defendant to take plea deal in Georgia election interference case

Ellis is pleading guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements.

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis became the fourth defendant to plead guilty in the sprawling racketeering election interference case in Georgia, tearfully admitting Tuesday that she made up details about election fraud and saying she regretted representing the former president.

She is pleading guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings, and will receive probation in exchange for her testimony in the case.

The plea agreement makes her the fourth defendant in the case to take a deal, and the third former Trump attorney to do so in just the last few days.

"If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump, in these post-election challenges," Ellis said while standing before the judge. "I look back on this whole experience with deep remorse."

Jenna Ellis, a former member of Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Ellis admitted she made false statements that thousands of ballots were counted illegally in the 2020 election; that thousands of felons voted illegally; and that thousands more underage people illegally registered before turning 18.

"The false statements were made with reckless disregard for the truth," prosecutor Daysha Young said in court.

Young also said Ellis abated the efforts of former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, with whom she appeared at a December, 2020, hearing in Georgia.

"The false statements were used as part of the Trump campaign," Daysha Young said.

She will get five years' probation and pay $5,000 restitution, perform 100 hours of community service, and write an apology letter.

As part of the deal Ellis agrees to continue to provide "additional recoded statements" to prosecutors, as well as continue to provide documents. She must also continue to "fully cooperate" with prosecutors, including appearing at any evidentiary hearings where she is needed.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty in August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Defendants Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell and Scott Hall subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

