Joe Biden to nominate UC Berkeley professor Jennifer Granholm to lead Department of Energy

Sources say Jennifer Granholm, former Michigan governor and UC Berkeley alum and professor, will be nominated to lead the Department of Energy.
RELATED: Biden picks California AG Xavier Becerra to be 1st Latino health secretary
"She really wants to make sure that we create jobs, keep jobs, and make sure that people have good jobs," says UC Berkeley Dean of the Goldman School of Public Policy Henry Brady.
Granholm will be nominated to lead the Department of Energy.
She was governor of Michigan from 2003 to 2011 and previously worked with then vice-president Biden on bailouts for Michigan's auto industry. Brady has worked closely with Granholm during his years at UC Berkeley.
RELATED: Joe Biden expected to nominate retired general Lloyd Austin for defense secretary
"I think one of the reasons she's been so focused so much here at Berkeley on doing research on how you'd preserve jobs is because she is concerned about that she saw what happened when people lost jobs," says Brady referencing her time in Michigan where there were tough times.
He believes she will work closely with president-elect Biden on a green agenda saying that Granholm created the American Jobs Project studying 10 states.
He went on to say, "You save the manufacturing industries like the car manufacturers and you create new energy technologies and the net result is that everybody is better off."
Biden's cabinet nomination of Granholm is expected to be officially announced later this week.
VIDEO: President-elect Biden's COVID-19 task force to include 3 UCSF doctors