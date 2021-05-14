Job Hunting with Jobina: Jenny Craig hiring coaches, order fulfillment coordinators

"As schools and businesses are reopening and life is slowly returning to somewhat normal, many people are focusing on themselves again and their own health and wellness," Mendenhall said. "They're looking to us to support them in that effort which is why we have over 300 positions open throughout the U.S."
San Francisco, Concord, Dublin and Belmont are just a few of the city's where Jenny Craig has open roles.
"We have immediate openings for health and wellness coaches and order fulfillment coordinators throughout the Bay Area."
Like most companies, Jenny Craig made a pivot during the pandemic.
"Health and wellness was suddenly more important than ever to people," Mendenhall continued. "We were really able to adapt quickly and provide service to those in need through alternative channels as well. For example, virtual phone consultations, curbside pickup and delivery."
Many positions within Jenny Craig are now virtual as well. All fulltime employees at the company are eligible for benefits starting at 30 hours a week.
"That includes health, dental, vision, 401K with a company match and a very generous PTO policy," Mendenhall said. "We have a lot of tenure here at Jenny Craig and that's a lot of what we're really promoting in the jobs that we have available. There's a lot of career advancement for those that are looking for companies that provide career advancement."
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Job: Health/Wellness Coach- Full Time
Duties: Provide motivation, education, and
accountability for your clients
Qualifications: High School Diploma or equivalent,
strong listening, partnering, and motivational skills
Pay: $20.25 per hour
For more information, visit www.JennyCraig.com/careers or call 888-964-6935